Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.01 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $121.58. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

