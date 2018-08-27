Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.88 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $398.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $402.19 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $352.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $399,757.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,689,829.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $348,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,833 shares of company stock worth $5,229,481 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,719,000 after acquiring an additional 683,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after acquiring an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 129.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 935,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,537,000 after acquiring an additional 527,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $23,593,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $63.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $73.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

