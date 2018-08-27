Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBM Common Stock (IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) to report $19.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IBM Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.01 billion and the highest is $19.37 billion. IBM Common Stock posted sales of $19.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will report full year sales of $80.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.63 billion to $80.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $78.45 billion to $82.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBM Common Stock.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 69.84%. The company had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IBM Common Stock from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IBM Common Stock from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM Common Stock and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.52.

In other IBM Common Stock news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of IBM Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $146.04 on Monday. IBM Common Stock has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. IBM Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

