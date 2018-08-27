Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 126.81%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.23 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,323.08%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

