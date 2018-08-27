Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NTNX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $440,446.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,446.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $16,239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 484,699 shares of company stock worth $26,997,410. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 40.2% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nutanix by 69.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 62.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $64.87.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.