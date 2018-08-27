Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,083.50, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $85.26.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $482,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,061,440 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

