Zacks: Analysts Expect Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Equities analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Andeavor Logistics posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Andeavor Logistics.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 506,147 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,981.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142,842 shares of company stock worth $7,020,049. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

