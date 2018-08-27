Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $19.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.62 million and the highest is $19.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $81.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.65 million to $81.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 277,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,953. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.17. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 233,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

