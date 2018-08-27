Zacks: Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce sales of $221.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the lowest is $220.97 million. RealPage reported sales of $169.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $870.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.86 million to $870.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $999.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $980.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RealPage to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of RP opened at $60.85 on Monday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 169.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $27,058,054.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,775,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,947,688.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,755.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,037,941 shares of company stock valued at $177,069,717 in the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 10,937.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 797,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 610.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

