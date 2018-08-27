Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $698.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.63 million and the highest is $716.68 million. Stantec posted sales of $680.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Stantec has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stantec by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 774,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 361,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stantec by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 123,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

