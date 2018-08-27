Zacks: Analysts Expect Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) to Post $1.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.99. Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 577,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1,933.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 602,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

