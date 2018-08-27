Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post sales of $83.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $85.31 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $91.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $365.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $393.24 million to $440.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $287.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.