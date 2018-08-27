Zacks: BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) Given $16.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital Corp Class A an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital Corp Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sidoti started coverage on BBX Capital Corp Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on BBX Capital Corp Class A from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Charlie C. Winningham II sold 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $124,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in BBX Capital Corp Class A during the second quarter worth $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital Corp Class A during the second quarter worth $110,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital Corp Class A during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

BBX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The company has a market cap of $725.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.76. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

