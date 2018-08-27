Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 2,171,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.75 and a beta of 0.66. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.