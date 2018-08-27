Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (CREE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cree reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,150,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Cree by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,061,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $123,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cree by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,250 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Cree by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,406,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cree by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,125,921 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 791,139 shares during the period.

CREE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 1,171,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.20 and a beta of 0.71. Cree has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

