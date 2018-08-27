Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of GTT stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 9,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $62.32.

In related news, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,218,501 shares in the company, valued at $61,314,970.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 626,761 shares of company stock worth $21,636,131 and sold 31,417 shares worth $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,680,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 943.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 398,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,305,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,726,000 after buying an additional 313,812 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $17,279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GTT Communications by 255.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 209,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

