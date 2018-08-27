Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.64 Million

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $294.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $269.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $799,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $30,208.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,452 shares of company stock worth $1,240,246 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,546. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

