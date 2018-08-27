Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.64 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $294.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $269.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $799,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $30,208.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,452 shares of company stock worth $1,240,246 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,546. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply