Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.38 Million

Analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $270.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $307.76 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $177.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Mizuho began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 58.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 265.15%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

