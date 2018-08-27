Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.38 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $270.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $307.76 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $177.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Mizuho began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 58.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 265.15%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply