Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $18.78 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,982,000 after buying an additional 3,546,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 643,717 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $11,007,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 437,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,920,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

