Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte Inc (VCYT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 91.03% and a negative net margin of 38.69%.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,615. The company has a market cap of $425.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.73. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 14,950 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $171,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,459 shares of company stock worth $6,924,166 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

