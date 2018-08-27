Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.20). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($3.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 750.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,795,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $76.28. 101,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

