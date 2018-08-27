Zacks: Brokerages Expect athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for athenahealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. athenahealth reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. athenahealth’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHN. BidaskClub lowered athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $820,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in athenahealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in athenahealth by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in athenahealth by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in athenahealth by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in athenahealth by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

ATHN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.48. 353,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

