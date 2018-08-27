Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackline Inc (BL) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Blackline reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Blackline news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,146,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,829 shares of company stock worth $16,786,633 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Blackline by 23.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 834,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 55.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 134.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,035,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 593,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.16 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

