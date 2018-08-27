Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $218.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $219.40 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $212.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $878.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.30 million to $881.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $907.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $912.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.22 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

