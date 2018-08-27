Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $266.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $45.40. 81,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,727. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,889,000 after acquiring an additional 229,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,954,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,757,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.