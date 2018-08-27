Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McClatchy (MNI) to “Buy”

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McClatchy Company is a newspaper and Internet publisher. It publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina and Minnesota. McClatchy also publishes a local website in each of its daily newspaper markets, offering readers information, comprehensive news, advertising, e-commerce and other services. McClatchy also owns and operates other media-related businesses, including Nando Media, a national on-line publishing operation, and The Newspaper Network, a national newspaper marketing company. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of MNI opened at $9.07 on Friday. McClatchy has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $204.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.59 million.

In other McClatchy news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $120,422. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McClatchy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of McClatchy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McClatchy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

