Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries (OXM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $107.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

