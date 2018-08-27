Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rollins (ROL) to Hold

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Rollins, Inc. provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, AllPest, Critter Control, Inc., Trutech LLC., Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, Safeguard Pest Control, and Northwest Exterminating. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $58.57 on Friday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

