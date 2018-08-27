Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sells 11,588 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $1,959,067.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,100,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,255. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

