ZEONS Corp/SH SH (ZEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEONS Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Get ZEONS Corp/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEONS Corp/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of ZEON opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ZEONS Corp/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

About ZEONS Corp/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZEONS Corp/SH SH (ZEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZEONS Corp/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEONS Corp/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.