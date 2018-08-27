Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0425 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Korbit, Bitbns and BitMart. Zilliqa has a market cap of $321.82 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00276928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00167346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037913 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,572,326,021 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Coinhub, Hotbit, Zebpay, Koinex, OOOBTC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bithumb, DDEX, Binance, Upbit, Korbit, IDEX, FCoin, Coinone, Kucoin, BiteBTC, BitForex, BitMart, DragonEX, DEx.top, Huobi, UEX, Tokenomy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

