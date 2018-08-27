Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stake Increased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,375. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

