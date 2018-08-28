$0.02 EPS Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million.

LONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director John H. Murray bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $66,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Murray bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.