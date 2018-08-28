$0.07 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 6,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. GasLog has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in GasLog by 182.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GasLog by 5.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $293,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

