-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,757,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 14,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,880. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.67.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

