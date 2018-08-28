-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.26). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 421.64%.

TTPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of TTPH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 409,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 168,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

