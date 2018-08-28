$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrubHub Inc (GRUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. GrubHub posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho set a $115.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $270,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,467.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,184 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

