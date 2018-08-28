$0.50 EPS Expected for PCM Inc (PCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. PCM reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCM will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

PCMI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $256.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.83. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $1,176,450.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,619.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,092. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCM by 919.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PCM by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PCM by 137.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCM by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

