$0.97 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

ASH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,047. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

