$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $212.02 and a 52 week high of $345.15.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

