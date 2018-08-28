$1.99 EPS Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Nomura upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mcdonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,898. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412,750 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

