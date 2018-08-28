$102.68 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce sales of $102.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.03 million and the highest is $103.32 million. GDS reported sales of $63.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $385.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.81 million to $386.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $573.41 million to $577.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

GDS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 2,446,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,937. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $236,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

