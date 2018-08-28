10,766 Shares in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

