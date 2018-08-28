10,991 Shares in Apptio Inc (APTI) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,215,000 after acquiring an additional 918,403 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,301,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,662 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apptio by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 960,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 258,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apptio by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apptio by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 825,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 426,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Apptio Inc has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTI. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apptio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

In other Apptio news, insider Sachin Gupta sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $794,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Morrow sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $211,830.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,252 shares of company stock worth $10,889,551 over the last ninety days. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

