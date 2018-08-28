112,368 Shares in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

