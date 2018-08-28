$117.16 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $117.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.56 million and the lowest is $109.31 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $94.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $453.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.16 million to $467.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $564.58 million to $609.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Tara Comonte sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $315,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 74,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,131,431.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,696 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,070. 30.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $6,491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 164.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

