11,719 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 157.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

