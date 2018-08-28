12,000 Shares in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,836 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 510,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AdvanSix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,740 shares of company stock valued at $100,134. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $400.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.