130,350 Shares in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in BHP Billiton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 87,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BHP Billiton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Billiton by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BHP Billiton by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Barclays raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Investec lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. BHP Billiton Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

