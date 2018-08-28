18,147 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,897,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,565,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,055,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,791,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,702,000 after buying an additional 205,203 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,478,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

